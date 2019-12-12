|
|
William Alexander Neill Jr., 91, of New Britain passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. He is now reunited with his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanne (Gabes) Neill who predeceased him in 2013. Bill was a devoted husband and father of five children who never stopped caring and doing things for his family until the day he died.
William was born on December 2, 1928 in New Britain,CT son to the late William Alexander Neill, Sr. and Elizabeth Jane (MacIndoe) Neill. He attended schools in New Britain, graduating from New Britain High School 1946. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged as a veteran of WWII. He then attended the Teachers College of New Britain which later became CCSC, Central Connecticut State College. In Bills younger years he enjoyed skiing, was an avid golfer and an accomplished artist and fisherman, especially fly fishing. Bill enjoyed his weekly card game with Eleanor and Michael Payton and son Paul and playing his Play three lottery tickets, and his occasional scratch tickets. He shared a passion, for many years, with his wife Jeanne, collecting, refinishing and selling antiques at shows up and down the east coast. He enjoyed traveling as a family to Cape Cod summers buying and selling antiques and eating lobster!
William worked in sales the majority of his life, working for Tuttle&Baily, Morin Building Products, NESP and H.G.Bass Co. selling structures and steel siding. He was most proud of his buildings at the Bradley International airport. During the 1950's-60's William was involved in local politics as Plainville's Town Treasurer and Treasurer of the Plainville Democratic Town Committee. William was a member of the Our Lady of Mercy Church and choir.
William is survived by his children, Valerie Neill-Nietsch and her husband, Barry, of Colfax, CA, Sandra Neill and her partner, Ben Buller, of Plainville, William J. Neill, of West Newton, MA, Mary Hoffnagle and her husband, Davis, of New Hartford, and Paul Neill, of New Britain; his grandchildren, Brianna, Laurel, and Brittney; his sisters, Mary Ames and Margaret Cunningham; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Thomas Neill.
The Neill Family would like to acknowledge the following friends and neighbors: David and Ann Moscal, Eleanor and Michael Payton, Giovanna Chachi, Greta Shirmer and Gladys Pascus, and neighbors Richard and Cindy Dighello and Michael and Donna Cassella.
Family and friends are welcome to gather in celebration of William's life on December 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville, CT. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 PM. A reception will follow immediately after the services at The Stanley Golf course, 245 Hartford Rd. New Britain, CT at 5:30 PM. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Dec. 12, 2019