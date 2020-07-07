William (Bill) Charles Ferrero, of Gansevoort, New York and formerly of Kensington, died on July 1st. Bill was 75 years old and had enjoyed a long career with the New York State University system.

He was predeceased by his parents, Charles (Chippy) and Laura Ferrero. He leaves his wife, Wendy Ferrero of Gansevoort; his sister, Bonnie Ferrero of Bloomfield; his children, William Ferrero of Berlin, Robert Ferrero of Tigard, Oregon, and Suzanne Ferrero of Baltimore; his grandchildren, Rebecca and Samantha Ferrero of Berlin and Kyle and Nicholas Ferrero of Tigard, Oregon; his nieces Kim Rio of Berlin and Dale Rio of Philadelphia; his nephew Francis Rio of Portales, New Mexico; and cousins Beverly Symonaitis, Roger Casalengo, and Pam Pethigal, who were more like siblings to Bill. In addition to his family, Bill loved golf, the Saratoga racing season, the New York Yankees, and the UConn women's basketball team. I'll miss replaying the games with you, Bill. He leaves behind a large, extended family, too many to mention, but special thanks to William Charamut, attorney and cousin, who was a friend and advisor to Bill and Wendy. To know Bill was to love him. Miss you, Bill. The family will be holding a celebration of Bill's life at a later date.

