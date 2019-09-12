|
William E. Brown, 92, of Berlin, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at home. Born and raised in Berlin, he was the son of Mary (Isner) and Joseph Brown. While residing in New Britain for many years, he was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and an active volunteer with the Men's Club and Weekly Bingo. He then returned to Berlin for the past 30 years, where he became a member of St. Paul's Church.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Lena (Callegari) Brown, a sister-in-law, Grace Callegari of Berlin, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters and four brothers. Affectionately known as Unc, he enjoyed spending time with his loving nieces and nephews, who were truly his surrogate children. It was these family members who surrounded and supported him during his recent illness. The family would like to thank Companions & Homemakers, especially Hope, for their excellent care and concern for Bill, as well as his Masonic Care Hospice nurses.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St., Berlin. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Visitation will be Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Church, 467 Alling St., Berlin, CT 06037. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019