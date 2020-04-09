|
William E. (Bill) Danforth, 93, of Berlin passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born in New Britain, Bill was the son of the late Percy E. and Ethel (Wheeler) Danforth and attended New Britain schools. Bill was a proud World War II veteran having served in the Pacific Theater on the USS Estes AGC 12 and retired from Pratt & Whitney after 40 years. He
was a member of the Berlin Congregational Church.
Bill was pre-deceased by his wife and best friend of 67 years, Janet (Suess) Danforth. He is survived by his daughter Debbie and son-in-law Alan Ladd, with whom he made his home, nieces Lorraine Chaplinsky (Anthony), and Jeannine Sevigny (Gilles), dear friends Anthony and Christine Murphy and Lynn and Dan Dacey and their families. Bill was an avid reader, ardent television viewer, Gunsmoke devotee, life-long animal and nature lover, and an enthusiastic fisherman. Opening day of the fishing season was the high point of his year. He was predeceased by his sister Mildred Coutant, brother- in-law Harry Coutant, niece Diane Coutant and cousin Bob Gordon. Bill's family would like to thank his devoted caregivers at Cassena Care for their kindness and care over the past several years.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the Hungerford Nature Center, 191 Farmington Ave., Kensington, CT 06037.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 9, 2020