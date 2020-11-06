William J. Watson, Jr., 76, lifelong resident of New Britain passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Bill graduated with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Biology from St. Francis College in Biddeford, Maine. He taught Biology at Biddeford High School before moving back to his native Connecticut where he continued his teaching career at Cromwell High School. Bill obtained his Sixth Year-Certificate from the University of Hartford and his Masters in Biology from Central Connecticut State University. He later transitioned to a career in the insurance industry culminating in owning and operating Insurance Associates, Inc., located in New Britain. Bill was loved by the people he worked with and adored by the clients he served.
Bill was not a boastful man but rather an example of a life well lived, relying heavily on his core values of having a strong faith, loving family and close friends. He carved his own path in life, never being afraid to speak his mind, while standing up for any cause or person he held dear. Beneath his unflappable resilience beat the heart of a loving and generous man. He put the needs of his wife, children, and grandchildren first and for that we can hardly express the gratitude for the love, sacrifices, and guidance he gave to us all. His incredible work ethic and pride are the pillars upon which we have built our lives. His love and commitment to us all knew no boundaries.
Bill was an avid golfer and when he wasn't with his family you could find him strolling the fairways with his friends and family around the state. As a former member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club, Bill was an accomplished golfer who won the club championship a record ten times during the span of five decades. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit, smiling eyes and his boisterous laugh. He was fond of travelling with his family to the Outer Banks making memorable moments with the people he loved most. He had an acute awareness of the importance of a life lived with the ones you loved over any material possession.
Bill is survived by his wife Sharon S. Watson; his children, William J. Watson, III and his wife Kari of Berlin; Meaghan M. Sengle and her husband Jeffrey of Higganum; Christian M. Watson, Sr. and his wife Kara of Southington. ""Grampy"" also leaves behind his ten beautiful grandchildren who were the reason for the twinkle in his blue eyes: William, Caitlin, Christian, Caiden, Raeghan, Addison, Connor, Madison, Caleb, and Camden. Bill will surely miss his lifetime friends as they all provided a tremendous amount of laughter and support throughout his life. Bill is also survived by his brothers and sister James J. Watson, Robert E. Watson, and Jane W. Charbonnier and their children. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William J. Watson Sr. and Marie C. Watson formerly of New Britain.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain. Social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.luddyandpetersonfh.com.