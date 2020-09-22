Dr. William P. Candelori, 76, of New Britain, "The Candy Man", entered into
eternal life unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born in New Britain and was a lifelong resident. He was a former State
Representative and School Psychologist. He was a past chairman of the
Mattabasett District.
Surviving are his loving wife, Shirley (Bingiel) Candelori; his son, William Candelori
II and wife Fiorina; and two daughters, Gina Bertola and husband William,
Candace Daniels and her husband Rob. He is also survived by two loving sisters,
Marie Perusse and husband Norman, Gloria McCarthy Buonocore and husband
Tom; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and
nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St.
Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Jerome Church. Burial will be at the convenience of
the family in St. Mary Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no
visitation at the funeral home. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements. Please share a memory of William with the family in the online
guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com