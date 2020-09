Dr. William P. Candelori, 76, of New Britain, "The Candy Man", entered intoeternal life unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2020.He was born in New Britain and was a lifelong resident. He was a former StateRepresentative and School Psychologist. He was a past chairman of theMattabasett District.Surviving are his loving wife, Shirley (Bingiel) Candelori; his son, William CandeloriII and wife Fiorina; and two daughters, Gina Bertola and husband William,Candace Daniels and her husband Rob. He is also survived by two loving sisters,Marie Perusse and husband Norman, Gloria McCarthy Buonocore and husbandTom; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces andnephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St.Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Jerome Church. Burial will be at the convenience ofthe family in St. Mary Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be novisitation at the funeral home. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge ofarrangements. Please share a memory of William with the family in the onlineguest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com