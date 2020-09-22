1/1
William P. Candelori
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William P. Candelori, 76, of New Britain, "The Candy Man", entered into
eternal life unexpectedly on Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born in New Britain and was a lifelong resident. He was a former State
Representative and School Psychologist. He was a past chairman of the
Mattabasett District.
Surviving are his loving wife, Shirley (Bingiel) Candelori; his son, William Candelori
II and wife Fiorina; and two daughters, Gina Bertola and husband William,
Candace Daniels and her husband Rob. He is also survived by two loving sisters,
Marie Perusse and husband Norman, Gloria McCarthy Buonocore and husband
Tom; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and
nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 AM at St.
Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Jerome Church. Burial will be at the convenience of
the family in St. Mary Cemetery. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no
visitation at the funeral home. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements. Please share a memory of William with the family in the online
guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved