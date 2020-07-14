1/1
Winifred C. (Hills) Ciezynksi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred C. (Hills) Ciezynski, 82, of Kensington, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late George and Winifred (Fodt) Hills, she lived most of her life in New Britain and Kensinton. Winifred loved the beach and gardening and enjoyed her summers at Saybrook Manor in Old Saybrook. She was employed at the Hospital of Central CT for many years in the customer service department. She was also a member of St. Paul's Church. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald L. Ciezynski Sr. Mrs. Ciezynski is survived by her children, Ronald Ciezynski, Laurie Ciezynski and Wendy Ciezynski all of Kensington, a grandson Ryan Ciezynski of New Britain; a special friend Dawn Caron; a brother George Hills and his wife Phyllis of Kensington, Justin Vachio and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Martin Hills. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church. Burial will follow in Wilcox Cemetery, East Berlin. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved