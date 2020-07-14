Winifred C. (Hills) Ciezynski, 82, of Kensington, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late George and Winifred (Fodt) Hills, she lived most of her life in New Britain and Kensinton. Winifred loved the beach and gardening and enjoyed her summers at Saybrook Manor in Old Saybrook. She was employed at the Hospital of Central CT for many years in the customer service department. She was also a member of St. Paul's Church. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald L. Ciezynski Sr. Mrs. Ciezynski is survived by her children, Ronald Ciezynski, Laurie Ciezynski and Wendy Ciezynski all of Kensington, a grandson Ryan Ciezynski of New Britain; a special friend Dawn Caron; a brother George Hills and his wife Phyllis of Kensington, Justin Vachio and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Martin Hills. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church. Burial will follow in Wilcox Cemetery, East Berlin. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
