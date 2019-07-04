Witold Pokorski

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Witold Pokorski, 88, of New Britain, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Poland and immigrated to the U.S. in 1965. Witold's lifelong focus was on family, whom he loved and cherished and took great pride in. He will be forever missed by all.

Left to mourn his passing are Celina, his devoted wife of 58 years; his loving children: Agnieszka Mrozek and husband Zbigniew, Dorothy Kwiatkowski, Adam Pokorski and wife Elizabeth, Richard Pokorski and wife Mary; his adored grandchildren: Dorian, Ashley, Adriana, Jennifer, Aimee, Alexander, Evan, Izabella, Gabriella and Francesca; his sisters: Kazimiera Lazicka and Stanislawa Jeznach and husband Andrzej.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated DIRECTLY at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net. Published in New Britain Herald from July 4 to July 7, 2019