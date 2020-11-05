1/
Wladyslaw Kurys
Wladyslaw Kurys, 70, of Newington passed away after bravely battling cancer at home surrounded by his family on November 4th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Krystyna Kurys. He also leaves behind his daughter, Kasia Cartiera (Brett) , and sons Peter (Ziara) and Wojtek Kurys (Jessica). He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Marko, Luka, Mateo, Victoria, Charlotte, Evelyn, and Camden. He also leaves behind many loved family members. Calling Hours will be held at New Britain Memorial and Donald D. Sagarino Funeral located at 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, on Friday, November 6, 2020 between 4p.m. and 7p.m . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 and 10a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain will follow. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
