Zdzislaw Eiben, 78, beloved husband of Zdzislawa (Sluchocki) Eiben, of Berlin, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 7, 2019.
He retired from Jacob's Vehicle Systems.
In addition to his beloved wife of 43 years, Zdzislawa, he is also survived and will be dearly missed by, Adrian Eiben and his wife, Melissa, of Northborough, Mass., and Mark Eiben of Berlin; his precious grandchildren, Andrew, Connor and Lucas Eiben; a sister, Anna Klosowiak and her husband, Leszek, and his niece and nephew, Dorota and Tomek.
A time of visitation will be Thursday, Oct.10, 2019, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., in New Britain followed by his funeral liturgy at 11 a.m., in Holy Cross Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019