Zenovia "Sandy" Rosado
1935 - 2020
Zenovia "Sandy" Rosado, 84, of New Britain, Connecticut, entered into the gates of heaven on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Born on June 23, 1935 in San Germán, Puerto Rico, daughter of Ezequiel and Benigna Santana-Miranda. Zenovia moved to Connecticut at the age of 18 and was employed for several years at New Britain Machine. She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Pedro Rosado, her loving brother and sister, Generoso and Asuncion Miranda, four children, Pedro "Papo" Jr., Lucy, James and Cesar Rosado. Zenovia was blessed with eleven grandchildren: Bryant, Jessica, Miguel, Cesar Jr., Diana, Alex, Candice, Alexander, Danielle, Gisselle, and Gaby and twenty-two great- grandchildren. As she leaves behind generations of family, she will be missed.
As we gather to honor her, please join us in celebrating her life Tuesday morning, June 9th at Erickson- Hansen Funeral Home in New Britain between the hours of 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Burial following at Fairview Cemetery.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
