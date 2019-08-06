Home

Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church

Zofia Chmielowiec

Zofia Chmielowiec Obituary
Zofia Chmielowiec, 90, of Plainville, died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Sacred Heart Church, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019
