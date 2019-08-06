|
Zofia Chmielowiec, 90, of Plainville, died on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated directly at Sacred Heart Church, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019