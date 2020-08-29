Zofia (Zienlinski) Wasiulewski was taken into eternal rest on August 25, 2020, at 91, surrounded by her loving family at Cassena Care after a brief stay.
Zofia was born in Rupin Poland on May 10th, 1929. She was the daughter of Josef and Helena (Kozlowska) Zielinski. Zofia migrated to the US with her husband Aleksander and son Mark in 1966, where she resided in New Britain for over 50 years.
She was employed at Atlantic Tool for 10 plus years, then employed at the Hospital for Special Care retiring in 1996.
Zofia was an avid gardener, she loved her flowers and plants. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow. She had cherished memories with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In the past eight years she made her home in Kensington with her son Mark and Linda.
She leaves behind her son Mark and daughter-in-law Linda. Three grandchildren, Dawn Humphies and husband Geno, Michael Wasiulewski and his wife Jennifer, and Philip Wasiulewski and his wife Karen and four great-grandchildren; Brandon, Bryan, Ella and Leah, all of Kensington, CT.
She leaves many cherished memories to her nieces and nephews and her many friends.
She was deceased by her husband, Aleksander, and three children, Ella, Steven and Grace. Also, two brothers and a sister.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation can be made in her name to Sacred Heart Church in New Britain, CT.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cassena Care in New Britain.
A Funeral Home visitation will be held on August 31st at 8:30am at New Britain Memorial Funeral Home located at 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, Connecticut. A Funeral Mass will be held after at Sacred Heart Church at 10am, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.