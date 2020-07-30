Home

ABBOTT Margaret Ann. Passed away peacefully at Grove Lodge Care Home, Dorchester on the 26th July 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of the late David Abbott, loving mother of Catherine, Jonathan and Elizabeth and loving grandmother of her 8 grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family Service. No flowers by request please but donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be made online at dorchesterfunerals.com or sent c/o Matthew Lucas Funeral Directors, Down House, Widcombe Street, Poundbury, Dorchester, DT1 3BS.
Published in Newbury Today on July 30, 2020
