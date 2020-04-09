|
ABRAHAMS Brenda sadly passed away peacefully on Saturday, the 4th April at Aldbourne Nursing Home aged 96. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The current climate means we are forced to make some major changes to the arrangements for Brenda's funeral. We will now be having a small, private family service at the crematorium only. We will, however, have a celebration of Brenda's life at a memorial service in Hungerford later in the year. Brenda had made comprehensive preparations for her Funeral. Her wishes were: "I would like people attending the funeral not to wear black, and not be mournful or sombre" Brenda has said that she would like flowers from her immediate family, but would ask people who want to honour her memory by making a donation to one of the charity organisations that has meant a lot to her: MacMillan Cancer Support or the National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) specifically to Trindledown farm c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020