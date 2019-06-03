|
AITKEN. David. On 3rd April 2019, Dave peacefully passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 63 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. The celebration of Dave's life will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Wednesday 24th April at 3pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Rosemary Appeal may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019