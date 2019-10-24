|
|
ALEXANDER on 16th October, Martyn Owen Alexander passed peacefully away aged 90 years. Husband of the late Marjorie, uncle of Tessa, Sally, Claire, Joanna, Lizzie, Mary, Charles and the late Robert, sister in law of Ruth. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Saturday 2nd November at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only, but donations in his memory if desired to Canine Defence League c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019