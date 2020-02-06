|
Aniszewski Stanislaw sadly passed away on 26th January 2020 at Great Western Hospital aged 97 years. A loving man he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Roger and Julie would like to invite all who knew Stanislaw to attend his funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please but charitable donations if desired can be made to Brighter Futures Woodpecker Ward Appeal c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 6, 2020