ASHPLANT David Charles died peacefully after a short illness on 2nd March 2020, aged 84 years. A much loved husband, father and grandfather, bon viveur and great teller of (bad) jokes. Funeral service will be held at St Michael & All Angels' Church, Lambourn on Tuesday 17th March at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only but donations in his memory if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 12, 2020
