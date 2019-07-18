Home

BAILEY Maurice William James passed peacefully away on the 10th July 2019 aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Shirley, loving father to Richard, Trevor, Caroline, Nicola. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. A service of celebrations to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 6th August at 11.15. No flowers please as requested by Maurice, but donations if desired to the Royal Air Force Benelevent Fund. c/o Turner Brother, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 6BD. Telephone enquiries (01635)41615
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019
