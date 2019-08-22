|
BAKER Douglas Robert (Bob) passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on Tuesday 6th August 2019, aged 75 years. He was a loving, wonderful husband to Sue, father to Tim and Michelle, grandad to Laurie, Cameron and Abigail and brother to Ann and Gill. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service will take place at St Michael & All Angels Church, Lambourn on Wednesday 28th August at 2.00 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory if desired to Prostate Cancer UK and Brighter Futures (Great Western Hospital) c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019