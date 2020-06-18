Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BAKER

Add a Memory
BAKER Obituary
BAKER Peter Nigel Whistler passed away at home on 3rd June 2020 aged 100. Much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private service, but donations if desired to raise funds for a memorial bench at Deanwood Golf Club. If you wish to contribute, please make cheques payable to West Berkshire Funeral Directors and send c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -