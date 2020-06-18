|
|
BAKER Peter Nigel Whistler passed away at home on 3rd June 2020 aged 100. Much loved and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private service, but donations if desired to raise funds for a memorial bench at Deanwood Golf Club. If you wish to contribute, please make cheques payable to West Berkshire Funeral Directors and send c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on June 18, 2020