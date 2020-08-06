Home

BARNARD David sadly passed away in the Rainbow Rooms at West Berks Hospital on 28th July. Loving husband to Margaret, devoted father to Katy and Matthew, step father to Angela & David, grandfather to Amelia, Madeleine, Eliza and William, sister to Margaret and great friend to many. The family regret due to COVID-19 the service at West Berks Crematorium will be private. In appreciation of all the kind support received donations will go to Sue Ryder c/o www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to AB Walker, Thatcham, 01635 873 672
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 6, 2020
