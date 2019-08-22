|
|
BEDDOES David sadly passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 85 years. Much loved husband to Myrtle, dad to Kim and Jeremy, father-in-law to Kevin and loving grandad to Christopher and Hannah. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 2nd September at 2.15pm. No flowers please but donations in David's memory if desired can be made to the Home Therapies Fund U175 (Renal Unit, Royal Berkshire Hospital) and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 22, 2019