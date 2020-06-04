Home

BEDDOES Myrtle sadly passed away at Ridgeway Rise Care Home on 21st May, aged 86 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband David. Much loved mum to Kim and Jeremy, mother-in-law to Kevin and loving grandmother to Christopher and Hannah. Private family funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June. No flowers please but donations in Myrtle's memory if desired can be made to Alzheimer's Society and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire,RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020
