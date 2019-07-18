|
BELCHER on Tuesday 9th July 2019, Ann passed away peacefully after a short illness aged 70 years. Devoted wife to the late Mick and dearly loved mum, nan and sister she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 12.45 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired to Sue Ryder and Newbury Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on July 18, 2019