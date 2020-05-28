Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BELL

Add a Memory
BELL Obituary
BELL John Richard 'Pete' Formerly of Lambourn passed away peacefully at Park View Nursing Home on 18th May, aged 90 years. Loving husband to Beryl. Father of Jane and Adrian, father in law to Alan and Amanda, special grandad and great grandad. A private family funeral will be held at Kingsdown Crematorium. Family flowers only, however donations would be appreciated for Royal British Legion c/o Hillier Funeral Service, 170 Victoria Road, Swindon, SN1 3DF. Enquiries: Tel; 01793 522797 or online athttps://www.hillierfuneralservice.co.uk/obituaries/john-richard-bell-pete/
Published in Newbury Today on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -