|
|
BENSON. John, Richard died suddenly on Saturday 18th January 2020 at the age of 83, was a loving man who was devoted to his family. John was a loving father to the late Steve Benson and his youngest son Richard Benson, he was also a loving father-in-law to Hayley and a wonderful Grampy to his 5 grandchildren; Zoe, George, Hannah, Yasmin and Phoebe. Following his national service in the RAF, John worked for Lloyds Bank until retiring at the age of 60. His retirement was soon curtailed when he joined his son Richard in the building business up until the age of 79. John had a passion for most sports and in his early years was proud to have earned many awards including trophies in Football, Rugby and Cricket. John will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends Funeral service to be held on Monday 17th February 2020 at West Berkshire Crematorium at 1.00pm Family flowers only. Donations if desired in respect of Cancer Research UK c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors. 90 West Street, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 30, 2020