Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BILVERSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILVERSTONE

Add a Memory
BILVERSTONE Obituary
BILVERSTONE on 25th August, Elizabeth Anne passed peacefully away aged 78 years. Devoted and loving wife, mum, mother-in-law and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at North Wiltshire Crematorium, Royal Wootton Bassett on Monday 9th September at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.