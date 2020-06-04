Home

Booker Roy James. 24 May 2020. Passed away peacefully at Broadmead Rest Home, Woolton Hill, aged 91. Loving Husband to the late Betty; beloved Dad to Peter, Rosemary and Jane; a much loved Father in Law, Grandad, Great Grandad and Great, Great Grandad. Private cremation on 12 June at 11 am at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in Roy's memory can be made to Volunteer Centre, West Berkshire c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on June 4, 2020
