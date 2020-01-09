|
|
BOOTH Shirley, passed away peacefully on 2nd January 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved mother of Claire, Louise and Heather and a devoted nana and great nana. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 2.00pm. No flowers please but donations if desired for the Downland Practice and Newbury Cancer Care may be made via Shirley's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020