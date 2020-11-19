|
BOWER Rosemary Victoria. Passed away on 6th November 2020, aged 77 years after a long battle with brain cancer. Her travelling spirit and love of nature and children will be sadly missed by her extended family and many friends. Funeral service for family only but also online. In lieu of flowers, donations if desired to Maggies or Sightsavers may be made online via Rosie's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 19, 2020