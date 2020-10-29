|
BOYCE Eileen Mary passed away after a short illness on 11th October 2020, aged 74 years. A wonderful wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed by all that knew her. Funeral service to take place on Friday 6th November at St Mary's Church, Shaw followed by her burial at Thatcham Cemetery at 12:30pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired in Eileen's memory to Rainbow Rooms at West Berkshire Community Hospital. All enquiries to Camp Hopson funeral directors.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 29, 2020