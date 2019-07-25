|
BREMNER Timothy. On 13th July 2019, Tim peacefully passed away at home, aged 62 years. Beloved partner of Angie and a much loved dad to James and Gary, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 31st July at 2:15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 25, 2019