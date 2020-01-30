|
BREMNER Philip Francis, passed away on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at home. Much loved Father and Grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all friends and family. Funeral service to be held on Friday 14th February at 14.00pm, funeral cortege to leave from The Red House Pub Newbury, doors open from 12 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made payable to British Heart Foundation and sent C/O Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG141HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 30, 2020