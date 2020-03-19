|
|
BREWIN, Ann Maria, Passed away peacefully on the 10th March at Bayford Care House Nursing Home with her family by her side. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 8th April at 11.00am. Family flowers only please if donations desired make payable to Dementia UK or Newbury Cancer Care and send to c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020