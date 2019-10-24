|
BRIND Desmond. On 14th October 2019, Des peacefully passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 89 years. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Kay and all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be made on line at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019