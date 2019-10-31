Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brown

Add a Memory
Brown Obituary
Brown Joyce 'Joy' Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on 21st October 2019 aged 90 years. A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th November at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12.45pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired, payable to Cancer Research UK or Alzheimers Society, may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -