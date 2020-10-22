|
BROWN Colin, fell asleep 15th October 2020, aged 64 after a brave fight. Very loved husband to Mo, brother to Keith, Jean, Sheilah and Pippa, brother-in-law to Barry, Jenny, Mike, Lorene and Jian and uncle to Clare, Amanda, Vicky, Grant, Andrew, Emma and Peter. His sunny smile lit up a room and a light has gone out in all our lives but Colin's soul will live on through his family and friends and he will always be in our hearts. Private funeral by invitation only at West Berks Crematorium on Wednesday 28th October at 12 noon. If people would like to pay their last respects, they might like to line the route into the crematorium. Family flowers only and no black please. Donations to Newbury Cancer Care may be made online via Colin's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 22, 2020