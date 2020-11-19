Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BROWN

Add a Memory
BROWN Obituary
BROWN Winifred Mary (nee Woodley) sadly passed away at Aldbourne Nursing Home on 6th November 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Charlotte and Rebecca and great grandchildren Evie and Oscar. Funeral service at St Thomas' Church, Woolton Hill on 23rd November 2020. Donations in her memory if desired are for Cats Protection c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -