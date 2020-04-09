Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
13:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Esme BRUNSDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esme BRUNSDEN

Add a Memory
Esme BRUNSDEN Obituary
BRUNSDEN Esme. Passed away on 31st March 2020 aged 92. A wonderful lady, loved by all whose life she touched. Sadly missed by her children and their partners, Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Bayford House. Attendance at funeral is limited at West Berkshire Crematorium on 16th April at 1pm but donations if desired for Cats Protection may be made via Esme's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esme's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -