BRUNSDEN Esme. Passed away on 31st March 2020 aged 92. A wonderful lady, loved by all whose life she touched. Sadly missed by her children and their partners, Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to all the staff at Bayford House. Attendance at funeral is limited at West Berkshire Crematorium on 16th April at 1pm but donations if desired for Cats Protection may be made via Esme's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 9, 2020