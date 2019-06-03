|
BUXCEY. Sally-Anne (Sally) passed away at home with her family after a short illness on Sunday 31st March 2019. Daughter of Jean, sister to Alison and Emma, loving wife of Steve and wonderful mum to Sam and Molly, she will be desperately missed by all. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium Tuesday 16th April at 10:30am. Family flowers only, voluntary donations to The Rosemary Appeal, sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019