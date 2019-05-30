Home

Tony CARBONE

Tony CARBONE Obituary
CARBONE on 16th May 2019 Tony passed away peacefully in his sleep at Great Western Hospital aged 61 years. A loving husband to the late Kathryn, dearly loved dad to Luca, son to Emmalinda. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Lawrence Church, Hungerford on Monday 3rd June at 12 noon followed by interment at St Saviours Cemetery, Eddington. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to World Vision (UK) Charity No:285908 c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 30, 2019
