Chandler Sylvia. Sylvia sadly passed away on Friday 6th March at her home address. Sylvia will be sorely missed by her partner Anthony, children Debbie and Barrie, her grandchildren Hayden and Jamie, and her great grandchild Jenson. Sylvia will especially be missed by all her friends at Taylor Racing. The Funeral will take place on Tuesday 7th April, 11am at West Berkshire Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired can be made payable to Help for Heroes and sent C/O Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 5DB
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020
