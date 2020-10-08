|
CHANDLER Gerald Laurence sadly passed away at the Great Western Hospital on 25th September 2020 aged 87 years. A wonderful and loving man he will be deeply missed by his wife Mary and all his family and many friends. His funeral service will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 14th October 2020. Regrettably the service will be attended by family and invites only. We kindly ask that no flowers are sent but charitable donations in Gerald's memory if desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 8, 2020