Chapman. David Hugo Albrecht. On 14th March 2019 David sadly passed away at Frimley Park Hospital aged 76 years. Much loved husband of the late Susan Chapman, father to Fiona, Alex and Oliver and grandfather to 7. The Funeral service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am on Tuesday 16th April. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE Telephone: 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on June 3, 2019
