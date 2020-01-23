Home

CHAPMAN, John passed away on 22nd December 2019 aged 85 years. John will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Marys Church, Thatcham on Friday 31st January at 12.30 pm followed by a burial at London Road Cemetery, Thatcham. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John to West Berkshire Community Hospital, League of Friends may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 23, 2020
