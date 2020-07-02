Home

CHARMAN. On June 23rd 2020 Geoffrey George (Geoff) Charman, formerly of Chandos Road, Newbury, passed away peacefully at his home in Seaton (Devon) aged 72. Much loved husband of Helen, half-brother of the late Peter and his late wife Margaret, brother-in-law of Margaret, uncle to Alison, Nigel, Sally, Christian, Daniel and Sam, and great uncle to nine. He was a good friend to many in both Newbury and Seaton and will be much missed by all. A private funeral service will take place on 7th July. No flowers please but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation or Cats Protection may be sent c/o Overmass & Chapple Funeral Directors, Chapple Court, Queen Street, Seaton, Devon, EX12 2RB.
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020
