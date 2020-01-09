Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHIVERS

Add a Memory
CHIVERS Obituary
CHIVERS Susan. On 19th December 2019, Sue passed away in the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Derek, much loved mum, grandma and sister, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at St Nicolas' Church Newbury on Friday 17th January at 12:00 noon, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the British Lung Foundation may be made via Sue's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -