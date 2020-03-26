Home

CHRISTOPHER, Heather, passed away peacefully on 10th March at West Berkshire Community Hospital aged 87. She will be deeply missed by her husband John, sons Tim, Ian and all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place on 17th April at 12.00 at West Berkshire Crematorium, family flowers only. However donations can be made in Heather's memory to Sue Ryder and send c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA. A memorial service will be held later in the year at St Mary's Speen.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 26, 2020
